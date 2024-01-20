Carlo Ancelotti addresses Aurelien Tchouameni criticism – ‘Undoubtedly he could’ve done better on the goal’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed with Madridistas that Aurelien Tchouameni did not cover himself in glory as Antoine Griezmann came down their left side to score the winner in the Madrid derby. Naturally, in less extreme terms. Yet he noted that the criticism should be mixed with the praise he deserved for the Spanish Supercup.

“He played the Super Cup final at his best level, perhaps his best game. The Cup match did not play from the beginning because he was tired.”

“He came on, he tried to give what could to help. He could have done better on Griezmann’s goal, yes, in this sense there are no doubts.”

Tchouameni was panned by Real Madrid fans for his role in the goal. As Griezmann escapes the attentions of Vinicius Junior, Tchouameni is caught meandering back into his box, rather than positioning himself to back up the Brazilian. As is the case with any Real Madrid defeat, the criticism is likely to be frenzied, but it’s also true that Toni Kroos expressed his frustration with the Frenchman on several occasions during extra time.

With fierce competition for places in the Real Madrid midfield, it could cost Tchouameni down the line, even if perhaps his performance against Barcelona was evidence that he is the best sitting midfielder they have at his best.