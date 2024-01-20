Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez admits future is in doubt after Alaves defeat

Cadiz suffered another frustrating defeat on Friday night, going down 1-0 to relegation rivals Alaves. Luis Rioja’s penalty shortly after half-time was the only difference between the two sides, but with the Yellow Submarine in 18th place, Sevilla and Celta Vigo could leave them four points from safety by the end of the weekend.

Manager Sergio Gonzalez has now led a run of 17 games without winning, and is facing intense speculation about his future. He addressed it in the post-match press conference.

“That question… I’ve been answering it for about six weeks. Until now we were getting rid of it and right now it is a reality. You know how this football thing works, I don’t have to explain it now.”

“It was clear that today’s game was an extra [match] ball. The technical staff and I deserved it for the time we have had at Cadiz. And it hasn’t turned out well. It speaks for itself. Let’s see what the president decides and what he decides is well decided. If we have to train tomorrow we will do it and this week the same. If not, respect it, head up and continue,” Sergio said to Relevo.

President Manuel Vizcaino has been patient with Sergio this season, following his good work in previous years, but no doubt the coach’s discourse is sounding somewhat resigned itself. Los Gaditanos are not in desperate straits yet, but they are not far off it, and of the bottom five, are one of two not to have sacked their manager this year.