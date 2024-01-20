Atletico Madrid loan offer rejected for Premier League star

Atletico Madrid are expected to be active in the January transfer window as the second half of the campaign kicks off.

Los Rojiblancos are fighting across three fronts at the start of 2024, after progressing to the Copa del Rey quarter finals, and reaching the Champions League last 16.

However, despite a strong start to 2024, Atletico are still short on overall squad cover, and Diego Simeone is looking to bring in reinforcements.

Midfield is rumoured to be a key priority for Simeone in the weeks ahead but he is also looking to add goals to his panel, before the window closes.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Premier League side Newcastle United have rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for England international Callum Wilson, despite his limited role at the club this season.

However, the Magpies push to avoid a financial penalty from the Premier League could change their stance in the coming weeks, with Wilson open to a new challenge, as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract on Tyneside.