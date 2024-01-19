WATCH: Vinicius Junior clip from Madrid derby goes viral amongst Atletico fans

Vinicius Junior, as ever, was one of the main characters in the Madrid derby on Thursday night, but ended up on the losing side in their Copa del Rey clash. Atletico Madrid ran out winners, making themselves responsible for just the second defeat of Real Madrid all season.

Involved in an argument with Diego Simeone, assisting their late equaliser in regulation time, and losing the ball for Atletico’s winner, it was another all-action night.

Vinicius also came close to bagging the winner himself, with an impudent outside of the boot flick, forcing Jan Oblak into action. During an El Chiringuito recap of his performance, this chance was captured, as was Vinicius turning to the crowd and saying ‘I’m very good, eh? Mother of mine’.

That was clipped together with his loss of the ball leading to Griezmann’s winner, with the commentator saying ‘Griezmann leaves Vinicius behind, and scores the 3-2’. It’s certainly been a source of plenty of fun for Los Colchoneros.

On a much more sour note, the Brazilian was sadly the victim of racial abuse once more before the match started, putting paid to the ridiculous argument that he provokes such vile attacks.