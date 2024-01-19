WATCH: Real Madrid fans lose their mind over Aurelien Tchouameni role in Atletico Madrid winner

Real Madrid had been sailing through every test presented to them thus far this season, but hit a significant bump in the road against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The only side to beat them this season, Madridistas have begun the blame game for their elimination, which occurred in extra time.

The decisive moment came in the 100th minute. Antoine Griezmann robbed the ball from Vinicius Junior, who could not win it back before the Frenchman got into the box. Griezmann then unleashed a rasping effort into the top corner from a tight angle for the eventual winner.

Obviously the Brazilian was at fault during the goal, his manager Carlo Ancelotti calling it a risky play, and in general, putting their defeat down to forcing things too much – ‘a sin of youth’.

Yet it is Aurelien Tchouameni who has been attracting the ire of fans more so than Vinicius. The French midfielder can be seen during the goal in a light job, actually moving away from the play. Not marking anyone, Tchouameni was best-placed to move across and shut Griezmann down at the byline, but instead meandered into the box – given he was a substitute, tiredness was no excuse either.

Vinicius might have been the one who lost the ball, but #RealMadrid fans have been letting their fury loose on Aurelien Tchouameni. The French midfielder failed to intervene during Antoine Griezmann's winner. pic.twitter.com/NpVuetQtx2 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2024

Fans on social media were critical of his ‘shameful’ effort on the goal, but also a sloppy performance in general from Tchouameni. Teammate Toni Kroos equally so, the German could be seen berating Tchouameni for his lack sharpness on the pitch.