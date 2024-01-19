(WATCH) Rayo Vallecano star nets AFCON wonder goal for Cape Verde

The Africa Cup of Nations may have already witnessed the best goal of the 2023 tournament in Cape Verde’s 3-0 win over Mozambique.

Cape Verde have been one of the surprise packages of the competition so far with successive group stages victories securing their place in the last 16.

However, their dominant showing over Mozambique included an outrageous first half goal from Rayo Vallecano striker Bebe.

The 33-year-old has only managed two La Liga goals for Rayo so far this season but he saved a special one for his national side with wild 40-yard direct free kick.

(WATCH) Bebe's wonder goal keeps the Rayo flag flying for Cape Verde at #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/MSy92ikkYl — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2024

Bebe just scored this goal in the AFCON… 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/zXLzFhYH3r — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) January 19, 2024

His unstoppable effort left Mozambique keeper Hernâni Siluane with no chance and it provided a springboard for Cape Verde to cruise on to victory.

Bebe was replaced in the closing stages, as head coach Bubista looks to protect his experienced striker, and if he can reproduce that form again in the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde could be real dark horses contenders in the weeks ahead.

Images via Twitter/X