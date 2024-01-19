Villarreal bring in star signing to turn around frustrating season

Villarreal have confirmed the loan signing of Goncalo Guedes until the end of the season, on loan from Wolves. He was loaned to Benfica, but that loan has been cut short in order to allow him to move to Castellon.

The 27-year-old is arguably at the toughest point in his career, with Benfica manager Roger Schmidt admitting this week that he was struggling with injuries. Schmidt told reporters that Guedes can ‘only play 20-25 minutes in a row’ currently, as per Relevo.

The Yellow Submarine put him through a more stringent medical than usual, given he will be playing under the demanding Marcelino Garcia Toral, which he duly passed. Guedes best spells came at Valencia less than an hour away, and indeed under Marcelino. It is not yet clear how he will fit with Gerard Moreno up front, but he has quality to burn. Although he has not played regularly since, Guedes contributed directly to 17 goals as recently as 18 months ago – with Villarreal struggling in the bottom half, Marcelino will be grateful for the chance to get his career back on track.