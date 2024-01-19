Teenage sensation gives Barcelona green light amid Bayern Munich and Juventus interest

Barcelona have been given a further boost in their pusuit of 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, in a week where interest in him has intensified from other clubs.

The Blaugrana are Bergvall’s priority, as revealed by Matteo Moretto to Football España earlier in the week, while Eintracht Frankfurt are currently the highest bidders. Their offer is for around €10m, and Barcelona will look to get close to that with their offer. Bayern Munich and Juventus have emerged during the week as competition for his signature too.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are preparing their official bid for Lucas Bergvall after talks in the recent months. Barça plan to close the deal now but let the player stay at Djugården until June. Eintracht remain interested and keep pushing; Bergvall priority is Barça.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/53HtMq4hOg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

Moretto and Fabrizio Romano have reported that Barcelona are preparing their final offer for Bergvall, in the knowledge that Bergvall has already accepted their offer. Eintracht are still pushing for a deal, and it will now come down to whether Barcelona can agree a deal with Djurgardens by the looks of things.

Nevertheless, Barcelona would be wise to avoid complacency at this point. It would not be the first time that a player has expressed their desire to sign for the Blaugrana, only for the Catalan team to be outbid.