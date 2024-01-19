Second club close to agreement for Atletico Madrid defender

Atletico Madrid defender Caglar Soyuncu looks to be on his way out of the club this winter, but the terms and his destination are still up in the air. Just six months after signing for Los Colchoneros, his 212 minutes so far this season have left the Turkish international wanting a move, in search of more minutes.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Matteo Moretto to Football España that Porto and Atletico Madrid have an agreement for Soyuncu, but that the 27-year-old was taking his time over a decision. Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Besiktas are also interested, but it is not yet clear whether it will be a loan with an option to buy or a permanent deal.

Now Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has reported that Fenerbahce are close to an agreement with Los Rojiblancos. A move there would allow him to return to his native Turkey and presumably earn regular minutes ahead of the Euros.

If Atletico can secure a reasonable fee for Soyuncu, who arrived for free from Leicester City, it will be a neat piece of business for Sporting Director Andrea Berta. There has been little talk of a replacement central defender coming in, and it could well leave Los Rojiblancos short in the second half of the season. The starting trio has been Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso and Jose Maria Gimenez, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Stefan Savic as alternatives. Only Hermoso and Witsel have a good track record of remaining fit though, and if they go deep in the Copa del Rey and in Europe, they will need to rotate at the back.