Real Sociedad star Umar Sadiq speaks out over AFCON injury controversy

Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq has offered his version of events amid an injury controversy at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadiq looked set to play a key role in Nigeria’s attack at the tournament on the back of his return to fitness with La Real this season.

However, Sadiq was sent home from the Nigeria squad after a knee injury was flagged up, and the 26-year-old flew back to San Sebastian.

Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has admitted to his ‘confusion’ over the injury, after Sadiq came off the bench in La Real’s midweek Copa del Rey win over Osasuna, just days after his return.

Peseiro dismissed rumours of Sadiq wanting to return to Spain over playing at AFCON 2024 and the forward has backed up the claims of a misunderstanding.

“I don’t understand the accusations I’ve received in recent days which claim I invented an injury to return to my club. I want to make it clear that representing my nation is a privilege and an honour”, as per reports from Marca.

“The Nigeria medical staff told me I had suffered a meniscus injury. The coach decided to replace me, based on that advice, as he was unsure if I could play at the tournament.

“After returning to my club, they told me I only had a bruise, so I returned to training.

“Representing Nigeria is a priority for me, I will return with joy if that happens. I’m sad not to be with my teammates, but happy because they are winning.”

Sadiq is expected to return to the starting line up, as La Real return to La Liga action this weekend, with a trip to Celta Vigo.