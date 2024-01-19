Real Madrid reach agreement to sign 19-year-old winger

Real Madrid will confirm the signing of Jeremy de Leon in the coming days, according to recent reports.

The 19-year-old Castellon winger has caught the eye in the third tier of late, and with his contract up at the end of the season, several big clubs have taken an interest. Villarreal and Valencia were interested, but Relevo say that de Leon was adamant he only wanted to go to Los Blancos.

De Leon will likely to slot in at Real Madrid Castilla, under Raul Gonzalez. He was keen to replace Peter Gonzalez, who has been linked to Valencia too, and de Leon has pace, talent and experience in the division. After Eduardo Ordonez, de Leon will be just the second Puerto Rican player to play for Real Madrid.

Expectations for de Leon will need to be tapered, as he is not a guaranteed starter for Castellon currently. However there is no doubt he has the ability to beat his man, and as a winger in the modern day game, that is perhaps the most valuable attribute.