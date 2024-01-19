Real Madrid getting €175m more out of academy products than Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both proud of their academy systems, although the Blaugrana like to claim that La Masia is much more productive than La Fabrica. However in terms of finances, that is not the case.

CIES have released a study, referenced by Sport, detailing the clubs that are making the most money from selling academy products over the past decade. Benfica lead the way with a €516m bounty, Ajax are second with €376m and Olympique Lyonnais complete the podium just behind with €370m.

Real Madrid are fourth with €364m earned from selling 28 academy products, a remarkable €175m ahead of Barcelona, who have sold the same number of players for €189m. Barcelona rank 22nd in the top 100, with Atletico Madrid narrowly behind in 24th as the next most profitable Spanish side, just €9m behind Los Blancos.

Chelsea are fifth, with €347m, and the top 10 is completed by Monaco, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal. Outside of Europe, the best sellers are Flamengo (13th) and River Plate (14th).

Of course, Barcelona will point out that the point of an academy is not necessarily to make a profit. Real Madrid’s most recent Castilla talents to settle in the first-team is Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez. The Blaugrana have Alejandro Balde, Inaki Pena, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal are currently contributing to the Blaugrana.