Real Betis starlet subject to Premier League in the region of €30m, teammate could exit first

Real Betis winger Assane Diao has caught the eye in his debut season in senior football, gliding past seasoned pros with ease at times. However it has made him the subject of interest from the Premier League. His release clause of €30m is beginning to look small.

Los Verdiblancos have tried to increase his wages and up his release clause, but have been unsuccessful thus far. As was reported in late December, Brentford are interested in Diao, and have submitted an offer that is not far off his release clause.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Caught Offside that talks have slowed in recent weeks, and it is a waiting game to see if either Betis or Brentford blink on price. There is a chance he leaves in January, but at the time of writing Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique is more likely to exit during this transfer window.

Henrique has been impressive in fits and bursts for Betis, but the 23-year-old is not yet a regular for Manuel Pellegrini. Corinthians, Fluminense and Bournemouth have all been linked with a move for him, and it appears he will move on this winter. The terms of the deal being mentioned are around €10-12m, some of which would be variables.

Undoubtedly if Betis get €30m for Diao, it would not be a major loss to their team, but they may feel they could’ve got more for him down the line. On the other hand, Luiz Henrique arrived for €8m just over 18 months ago, and should they make a profit on him after a mixed two seasons, then it is reasonable business again. However given the early expectations of Henrique, many will be disappointed they haven’t managed to get more from him both on and off the pitch.