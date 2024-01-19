One in, one out: Atletico Madrid involved in goalkeeper deals with Premier League move on the cards

Atletico Madrid are planning on selling back-up goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to the Premier League this January before his contract expires, and already have a replacement lined-up.

Grbic is out of contract this summer, and has previously been linked with a move to Dinamo Zagreb, but now Sheffield United have appeared on the scene. Luca Bendoni says a deal is imminent.

Their replacement looks likely to be Horatiu Moldovan, who plays for Rapid Bucharest. The 25-year-old, who has 8 caps for Romania, has a release clause of around €1m, meaning the deal will not be a pricey one for Los Rojiblancos. Relevo believe the deal will be closed soon, as Atletico already have a four-year contract agreement with Moldovan. Real Betis were also interested, but it appears Atleti have moved ahead of them.

Moldovan is unlikely to see much game time behind Jan Oblak. The Slovenian shot-stopper is contracted until 2028, and will be 35 when his contract expires. Moldovan may hope to convince the coaches that he can eventually take over from Oblak though.