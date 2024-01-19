Memphis Depay tells Villarreal star to accept Lyon loan move – report

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma could still leave Premier League side Everton before the end of the January transfer window.

The Dutch international has endured a mixed 12 months since opting to leave Castellon on loan to join Tottenham back in January 2023.

The move to take him to North London came about in a bizarre set of circumstances, after agreeing to join Everton for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, before Spurs swooped to seal a last minute deal.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has previously insisted he is not looking to offload Danjuma this month, despite rumours of an offer being made by Ligue 1 side Lyon, but the links remain.

As per reports from French journalist Santi Aouna, via Foot Mercato, Lyon are still hopeful of persuading Villarreal and Everton to facilitate a move until the end of the season.

'Agent' Memphis Depay has advised Arnaut Danjuma to accept Lyon loan offer from Villarreal 👀🇫🇷 https://t.co/5nxJdkRNsj — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2024

Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay is rumoured to have advised Danjuma to make the move to his former team in France with the pair due to link up for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.