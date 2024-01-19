Manchester City line up Spain international as defensive target in 2024

Manchester City could make a bold 2024 transfer move to re-sign Tottenham defender Pedro Porro.

The Spain international has developed into a key player for Spurs since the start of the season following the arrival of new head coach Ange Postecoglu.

Porro has nailed down the right back spot in Postecoglu’s team and he is tipped for a late battle to be included in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

However, his impressive form in North London is also attracting transfer interest, with City boss Pep Guardiola rumoured to be considering the 24-year-old as a long term replacement to Kyle Walker.

Veteran defender Walker contracted to the Etihad Stadium until 2026, but he turns 34 in May, and Guardiola is looking to the future.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, Guardiola is considering a swoop to bring Porro back to City, despite not featuring for City during three years in Manchester, from 2019 to 2022.

After joining from Girona, Porro was eventually sold to Sporting Lisbon for a profit, but Guardiola has taken note of his progress since then.