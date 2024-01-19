Granada closing in on Manchester United star on loan

Granada are closing in on another January loan deal with Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri on their radar.

The Andalucians have been busy in the opening weeks of the winter transfer window with four new faces already secured at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

However, despite operating on a tight budget, head coach Alexander Medina wants to bolster his options with at least one more name.

Pellistri has been heavily linked with a six month loan away from Old Trafford with his first team options restricted in Manchester.

La Liga rivals Villarreal have also been tracking the Uruguay international but Sky Sports have claimed Granada are more advanced in talks.

The agreement is expected to be a straightforward loan, with no option to buy, as United remain open minded over the 22-year-old’s future.

His current United deal expires in 2025, but the Premier League giants have an option to extend that by 12 months, if he convinces the club over his long term future.