Exclusive: Real Madrid goalkeeping situation explained as Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin battle

Real Madrid will again rotate goalkeepers over the weekend, after another major mistake saw them concede four against Atletico Madrid on Thursday night. Kepa Arrizabalaga had made his own rick against Los Colchoneros in Saudi Arabia last week, which saw Andriy Lunin come into the side for the two subsequent games. However after the Ukrainian was indecisive on two of Los Rojiblancos goals in the Copa del Rey, Kepa Arrizabalaga will be given the nod on Sunday against Almeria.

Kepa is on loan from Chelsea, and while there was talk at the start of the season that they would try to retain him this summer, that has since died down after he lost his place to Lunin. His contract is up in 2025, and there have been reports that Los Blancos will look for a goalkeeper in case both leave at the end of the season.

Matteo Moretto has told Caught Offside that Lunin stands a better chance of being at the club next season though. With Kepa’s price likely to be an obstacle for Los Blancos next summer, it is ‘increasingly difficult’ to see the ex-Athletic ‘keeper remaining in Madrid. The noises coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu are that Lunin is more likely to continue, although the decision has not been taken yet.

In spite of Lunin’s mistakes against Atletico, most would vouch for Lunin slightly outperforming Kepa thus far. He has always been backed by the club too, something which could work in his favour. However there has been talk that he may try to move to the Premier League this summer, capitalising on the fact his stock is higher – if a good offer is presented for Lunin, then Real Madrid are unlikely to turn it down.