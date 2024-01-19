Exclusive: Exciting starlet gives Barcelona their word he will sign for them

Barcelona are in good shape to sign Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall, after the 17-year-old confirmed directly to them that he was prioritising their offer.

The Blaugrana are locked in a race with Bayern Munich, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt and several more clubs for Bergvall, according to reports in recent weeks. Eintracht are the only side to have put money on the table for Bergvall, offering Djurgardens around €10m for him. However Bergvall has told Djurgardens that his priority is Barcelona.

He has also told Barcelona the same thing. Matteo Moretto has revealed exclusively to Caught Offside that they are preparing a final offer for Bergvall which will approach €10m, taking into account bonuses and a fixed fee. A sell-on clause will also see Djurgardens retain earning potential on Bergvall down the line.

That offer is being prepared after the Barcelona transfer department spoke directly to Bergvall, and he told them explicitly that moving to Catalonia was his number one priority. If Barcelona can find a deal with Djurgardens, the deal will be settled. At any rate, Bergvall will remain with Djurgardens until the end of the season.

Bergvall is the latest on a list of 16-18 year-old talents that Barcelona have been pursuing over the last 12 months. Often the Blaugrana have missed out on the likes of Claudio Echeverri, and look poised to do so with Estevao Willian, but things are looking up with Bergvall. He would likely join other talents signed last summer at Barca Atletic, such as Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye.