Everton offer transfer update on Barcelona midfield target

Barcelona face a battle to secure a transfer deal for Everton midfield star Amadou Onana in 2024.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be prioritising a new midfielder in the coming months following a wider change in policy towards their list of possible targets.

Due to the club’s ongoing financial issues, a major January swoop is very unlikely, despite the potential of a new financial lever being activated in Catalonia.

Sporting Director Deco has set out an ambitious plan to bring in a midfielder that fits the profile of being more physically combative with an ability to get up and down the pitch.

That has led to the option of Onana being explored by Barcelona with early indications hinting at a £60m minimum asking price being set out at Goodison Park.

Everton boss Sean Dyche was asked about the potential sale of players, if Everton are hit with further points and financial sanctions by the Premier League, but he insisted the club will not be forced into a quickfire decision.

“He was ‘heavily linked’ with leaving before I came here, and after, it’s just another story. He’s an Everton player, so any decision we make on players, will be decided by us.”