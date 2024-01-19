Copa del Rey draw live: Barcelona pull out enormous task, Atletico Madrid take on Sevilla

The Copa del Rey draw is due to get underway at 13:00 CEST, as the business end of the competition, as the final eight are drawn against each other. The Round of 16 ended with a thrilling Madrid derby, and the exit of the final non-La Liga sides, leaving a quarter-final line-up without Real Madrid.

Two Basque sides are through, with Real Sociedad disapatching Osasuna and Athletic Club beating Alaves – the pair faced off recently with Los Leones coming out on top 2-1 winners. Atletico Madrid are the final capital side left, following exits of Getafe to Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano to Girona, and Real Madrid at their own hands.

Barcelona would ordinarily be favourites at this point, but given their unimpressive form, and struggles against Unionistas de Salamanca, there is no certainty against any side currently. Real Mallorca beat Tenerife to become the final island side, which included the most heartwarming gesture of the round from Cyle Larin.

The games will be played in the coming week, on Wednesday the 24th of January, and Thursday the 25th. Stick with us for the draw imminently!

We’re having a lengthy lead-in to the actual balls coming out of the ball here – so far representatives from every side have spoken, while the event was opened by the Spanish freestyling champion rapping about the Round of 16! See it to believe it.

💥 ¡¡PRIMERA SORPRESA DE LA MAÑANA!! ¿DJ, base preparada? ¡¡Suéltame ese 'beat' en tres, dos, unooooo!! 🎤 @blonstark sube al escenario del Salón Luis Aragonés para romperlo.#LaCopaMola🏆 | #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/TXIyacQXsw — RFEF (@rfef) January 19, 2024

First out is…

Athletic Club v Barcelona – arguably the toughest draw in the hat for Xavi’s side right now, a very tough trip away to Bilbao, and a Copa classic.

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad – a fixture that will happen twice in the space of a week, with the same tie happening on Saturday evening. First time they’ve played in the Copa since 2006

Real Mallorca v Girona – An away trip that can be very tough, but a golden opportunity for both to make the semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla – Two teams that traditionally aren’t fond of each other, Los Colchoneros will feel good about their chances against a struggling Quique Sanchez Flores team.

That’s it from us here – Mono Burgos, ex-Atletico assistant and goalkeeper, gives us one final thrill. It’s him that pulls Atletico out of the hat at home, joking that it was the ‘hot’ ball, and sending a chill through the poor presenter.