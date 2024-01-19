Celta Vigo line up Newcastle defender as January transfer option

Celta Vigo are plotting a January move for Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo.

Manquillo has slipped further down the pecking order at St. James’ Park so far this season and he has not played a single first team minute across all competitions.

Despite Newcastle qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and being involved in two domestic cups, Eddie Howe has not used the Spanish full back.

As per the latest update from The Athletic, Rafael Benitez wants a Tyneside reunion with Manquillo in Galicia, on a free transfer.

Benitez signed Manquillo from Atletico Madrid in 2017, during his spell in charge at Newcastle, and he was a regular under the former Liverpool boss.

However, with his contract set to expire in June, a return to Spain would be ideal, and the 29-year-old offers a cheap and experienced squad boost to Celta.

Benitez is expected to remain in charge during the transfer window but his position could come back under pressure if results drop off.