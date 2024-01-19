Bayern Munich planning Alphonso Davies revenge by targeting Real Madrid defender – report

Bayern Munich are understandably growing frustrated with Real Madrid over their pursuit of Alphonso Davies, but reportedly are plotting revenge.

While Los Blancos are doing their best not to get on the wrong side of Bayern, Davies has now turned down five renewal offers from the Bavarian side, amid reports that Real Madrid have asked him not to renew his deal. They believe that they can do a deal with Bayern this summer for around €40-50m.

Now Sport say that Bayern may go after a Real Madrid defender. Amid their search for central defensive cover, Rafael Marin could be their next target. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is thought to be one of their top targets, but Matthijs de Ligt could be on his way out of the club, and Eric Dier is only there on loan.

With the Araujo deal looking difficult, Bayern are keen on Marin for two reasons. Firstly, he is a young option with great potential, and secondly, it will show Real Madrid that if they intend on pursuing their players, then it will be ‘an eye for an eye’.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Alaves, where he has become a regular in his first season in La Liga, making 19 appearances so far. Marin has been solid without pulling up any trees. The phraseology at least is something of a false equivalence, given Davies and Marin are not currently in the same category of players. It’s not clear how much Marin would cost, and Real Madrid may even be happy to sell him for the right price.

Image via ANP via Getty Images