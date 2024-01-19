Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone – ‘Together with Manchester City, Real Madrid are the best in the world’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has praised his players for overcoming what he called the best team in the world in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, after they beat Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time.

Simeone was delighted with the atmosphere, saying it was one of the best he had seen at the Metropolitano.

“The scenario we found ourselves in. It’s difficult to explain. It reminded me of the Liverpool game, it was difficult to beat. When you see that, it energises the players,” Simeone told Diario AS.

He was happy with the general performance from Los Colchoneros, but wore a broad smile when he began talking about Antoine Griezmann.

“Then a magical footballer appeared, as Griezmann is. He had a duel against Vinicius, who is very fast, and nailed it in the corner. We are lucky to have him, and lucky he wants to be here.”

Real Madrid were not at full strength, with Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba all missing from their defence, but Simeone was still of the opinion that they are the best around.

“In these last three games against Madrid, if you look at them, they were very similar. We tried to play in a way, they are surely the best team in the world, they score goals from counterattacks, from mid-range, from crosses, because they have a huge forward… That’s why they win almost every game. It’s not luck. They are good. But we also compete well.”

📊 Real Madrid against Spanish teams not called Atlético de Madrid this season: – 20 games
– 10 goals conceded

– 10 goals conceded Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid this season: – 3 games

Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid this season: – 3 games
– 10 goals conceded

“They are the best, alongside Manchester City, and it is very difficult to win, they have many tools, that is why they win almost everything. When do they lose?”

Atletico Madrid are the only team to have beaten Los Blancos this season, winning the first of their three clashes in September 3-1. Over the course of those games, Atletico have also scored 10 goals, taking the lead on six occasions. The pair will face off at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this year on the fourth of February.