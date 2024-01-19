Atletico Madrid confirm Cesar Azpilicueta injury blow

Atletico Madrid have confirmed an injury blow for defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The veteran full back came on in extra time in Atletico Madrid’s 4-2 Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid, but he only lasted 11 minutes, before being replaced.

Diego Simeone confirmed the 34-year-old would undergo tests to assess the extent of the injury and the club have since offered an update.

Azpilicueta has suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and will be sidelined for a significant period for Simeone’s charges.

🚨Atletico Madrid have confirmed a meniscus tear for Cesar Azpilicueta with @diarioas reporting he could miss 2-3 months of action https://t.co/cRjVNqhf9b — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2024

Atletico will make a call on whether to send him for surgery in the coming days with reports from Diario AS hinting at an absence of at least two months.

Alongside a chunk of La Liga action, he is almost certain to miss Atletico’s two Champions League last 16 clashes against 2023 finalists Inter Milan in February.

His absence is not expected to alter Simeone’s transfer plans this month with Caglar Soyuncu edging towards a loan exit.