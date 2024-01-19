Atletico Madrid agree move for forward pending sale of Angel Correa

Atletico Madrid have a contingency plan in place should Angel Correa leave the club this January. The Argentine forward has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, and is equally open to a move – if that does transpire, Juventus‘ forward Moise Kean will be their first port of call.

Correa’s move is not advancing quickly, with Los Rojiblancos reportedly requiring between €30m and €40m for him, and only in the event that that move happens will Atletico make any signings. Diego Simeone would be keen on a midfielder as well as a replacement forward, should their resources stretch that far.

Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was their first choice, but his €25m price tag has eased Los Colchoneros away from that move, and towards the much more economic Kean. The Italian forward has been second string at Juventus, playing just 472 minutes over 12 games. Atletico were already interested in him in 2021, when they signed Matheus Cunha, and have returned for him now.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Atletico have already reached a deal with Juventus for the loan of Kean. If Correa does eventually move, then all that remains will be to pull the trigger, with the player also happy to make the switch.

The only issue for Atletico may be if other teams lose patience, and decide to pull out of their interest in Kean. He is keen to get more game time, and may not want to wait until the last for the Correa move to transpire in order to get it.