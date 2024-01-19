AC Milan target Barcelona defender in January loan move

AC Milan are weighing up a January loan offer for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering their options on Lenglet at the start of 2024 due to his lack of match action on loan at Aston Villa.

The French international has played a reduced role at Villa Park with just four Premier League starts so far this season.

Barcelona are open sending him on loan elsewhere for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

As per reports from Diario Sport, AC Milan have highlighted Lenglet as their No.1 target to bolster the Rossoneri defence in the weeks ahead.

However, the Milanese giants are aware the deal has a number of moving parts involved in it, with Villa and Barcelona needing to agree on the terms before anything can change.

Lenglet has seen his status rise at Villa in recent weeks, but the 28-year-old could be open to a change, if he is offered a greater role elsewhere.