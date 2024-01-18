(WATCH) Superb Kounde strike gives Barcelona the lead in tricky cup tie

Barcelona are back in the lead against Unionistas de Salamanca.

The home team took a surprise lead, but a goal either side of half time has made things more comfortable for the under pressure Xavi.

Jules Kounde got the second with a superb strike. Given too much space on the edge of the area, he shifted the ball onto his left foot, then back onto his right. He struck a brilliant effort that flew past the Unionistas keeper.

Xavi will want a couple more here…

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]