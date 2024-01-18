(WATCH) Superb Kounde strike gives Barcelona the lead in tricky cup tie

Barcelona are back in the lead against Unionistas de Salamanca.
The home team took a surprise lead, but a goal either side of half time has made things more comfortable for the under pressure Xavi.
Jules Kounde got the second with a superb strike. Given too much space on the edge of the area, he shifted the ball onto his left foot, then back onto his right. He struck a brilliant effort that flew past the Unionistas keeper.
Xavi will want a couple more here…
You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:
⚽️ ¡¡GOLAAAAAZO DE JULES KOUNDÉ!! ¡¡SE ADELANTA EL FC BARCELONAAAA!!
Zurriagazo inapelable desde fuera del área del central francés.
🆚 @UnionistasCF | 1-2 | @FCBarcelona_es | 69’
ℹ️ Minuto a Minuto: https://t.co/CAQw8fCr6Y #LaCopaMola🏆 | #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/zYX3STDjVQ
— RFEF (@rfef) January 18, 2024
[Footage from RFEF]