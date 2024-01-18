(WATCH) Solo Balde run and power finish makes it 3-1 to Barcelona

It’s 3-1 Barcelona and probably game over in this Copa Del Rey tie.

Unionistas Salamanca put up a great fight and took the lead, but in the end Barcelona’s strong side has made the difference. Alejandro Balde has added his side’s third from left back.

It was pure top tier physicality that did it – he was too quick and strong for the lower league side, tearing straight through them and finishing nicely across the goal.

It’s not been an entirely convincing performance, but Barca have done what they needed to here.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]