(WATCH) Samuel Lino takes advantage of Real error to score

Atletico Madrid lead at the Metropolitano!

Samuel Lino has got it, sneaking into to finish first time after a bad backwards header from a Real Madrid defender.

Antonio Rudiger is one of those players who gets involved in funny situations, and this was one of them. He had to get something on the ball, but it worked out perfectly for Atletico.

The stadium is pumping now, and hopefully we will see the game open up a little.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]