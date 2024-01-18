Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

(WATCH) Oblak howler brings Real Madrid level in cup derby

Atletico Madrid had the lead at home, they looked motivated and ready to win this one.

But some dreadful goalkeeping from the increasingly shaky Jan Oblak has changed the game entirely. His failed attempt to punch the ball allowed Madrid to get level, silencing the Metropolitano and changing the game just before half time.

It is just what you want to avoid happening from Atletico’s point of view. Real Madrid will hope this gets them firing after the break. It’s easy to imagine them getting into gear and winning this.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]

