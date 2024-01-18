Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

(WATCH) Dramatic extra time goal from Antoine Griezmann may have beaten rivals

Antoine Griezmann was on the pitch before kick off tonight celebrating becoming Atletico’s top scorer. He’s celebrated in style in the game too, scoring a great goal in the 100th minute that may well win this game.

Griezmann nicked the ball off Vinicius, ran into the box and held off the Brazilian before finishing from a tight angle. It wasn’t great from Vini, but the rest of the team – especially Aurelien Tchouameni, totally went to sleep.

It was a superb goal and the perfect way to celebrate his big night.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]

Tags Antoine Griezmann

