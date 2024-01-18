(WATCH) Barcelona go the length of the pitch to equalise through Ferran Torres

Barcelona needed this…

They were a goal down away at Salamanca, with confidence at rock bottom. But the home team made a huge error to let the Catalans back into game.

Unionistas had a corner and pushed a little too hard for their second goal, leaving too many men up the field and allowing themselves to be caught out easily.

Ferran Torres raced from the halfway line with just the keeper to beat, and he made no mistake. The pressure is reduced a little, but Barca fans will want a far better showing after half time.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]