(WATCH) Atletico win thrilling cup game with late goal from academy kid

It’s all over after a great game at the Metropolitano.

Atletico added a fourth late in extra time to finish the game, and it was young Rodrigo Riquelme who killed the game, running on to Memphis’ assist and sweeping the ball home.

The crowd went wild. Real looked tired in extra time, and they will need to reorganise and get their heads on again for upcoming league games.

It was a great moment for youth product Riquelme, who had the stadium going wild and the whole playing staff piling on him at the corner flag.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]