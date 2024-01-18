WATCH: 18-year-old Barcelona talent scores Messi-esque stunner with run from inside half

Barcelona have been relying on their production line from La Masia more so than usual in recent seasons, and while it has been good to them with the likes of Gavi and Alejandro Balde, the Blaugrana will need to delve into their academy in the coming years too. If Dani Rodriguez continues scoring stunners like he did on Wednesday, then he might be on track for a debut with the first team.

The 18-year-old winger was in action for Spain‘s under-19s side on Wednesday against Italy, coming off the bench at half-time with the score 1-0 to La Roja. Rodriguez picked up the ball in his own half in the 80th minute, and not another Italian defender got in his way, as he went on to score a brilliant solo goal.

Barcelona might be struggling for wingers but they appear to have one coming through the ranks. 18-year-old Dani Rodriguez scored this stunner for Spain's under-19s against Italy yesterday.pic.twitter.com/QKJmXvxUuZ — Football España (@footballespana_) January 18, 2024

Rodriguez is currently playing with the under-19 side, although he has trained with Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic on occasions. He impressed during the UEFA Youth League group stages this season, scoring a mazy effort against Shakhtar Donetsk. Thus far, he has three goals and three assists in the competition, as per MD.