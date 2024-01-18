Villarreal woes continue as defender exits training in an ambulance

Villarreal‘s problems show no sign of abating currently, as Marcelino Garcia Toral looks to get a reaction from his side following successive defeats to Las Palmas, Unionistas de Salamanca and Valencia. Alfonso Pedraza has been ruled out after exiting training in an ambulance.

The injury was suffered in training, but is not as bad as first feared according to Marca, with Pedraza set to miss several weeks of action. It comes with Yeremy Pino and Juan Foyth already out long-term, and Ramon Terrats set to be out until near the end of season following meniscus surgery this week.

Pedraza’s absence will likely be covered by Alberto Moreno, but given the ex-Liverpool man’s injury record, it is far from ideal to have him playing every minute. Youngsters Carlos Romero and Adria Altimira are likely to cover in the event Marcelino rests or rotates Moreno. The Yellow Submarine have Real Mallorca, Barcelona and Cadiz on the horizon over the next three weeks.