Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta denies contact with Valencia over striker

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta has told the press that he has received no contact from Valencia over striker Rafa Mir. The ex-Wolves forward has been linked with a return to his former club for much of the last 12 months, and Valencia Sporting Director Jesus Corona was seen in Seville lately.

Orta told Relevo at the presentation of Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri that he had no news on Mir.

“We are not aware of any initial offer from Valencia. Corona was playing here in Cadiz with Valencia and took the opportunity to come to Sanchez-Pizjuan. News has been made out of nothing.”

Last summer in particular, Mir was linked with a return to Los Che, as they lack a clear number nine. They have since loaned in Roman Yaremchuk, but Sevilla’s lack of belief in Mir has been evident for some time. However Los Che’s tight-fisted approach to the transfer market has seen them unable to complete a deal, in spite of the fact that Mir himself is reportedly keen on heading back to the East Coast.

