Saudi Arabian side raid Barcelona staff after Ramon Planes appointment

Barcelona have seen the winds of change blow through the Ciutat Esportiva since Joan Laporta returned to the presidency, and two more long-term parts of the staff are set to leave the club.

Former scout and technical secretary Ramon Planes recently left Real Betis to take over at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad as Sporting Director. Planes has not wasted any time in turning back to Spain for potential recruits, first opening talks for Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

Sport say two more of Barcelona’s staff will join Al-Ittihad in the coming days. Sports psychologist Laia Vinaixa had been working with the first team until last summer, when she was re-positioned at Barca Atletic. She will leave immediately to join Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile Managing Director Franc Carbo is also set to leave the club after more than 13 years at the club. He had overseen the administrative part of the club since 2017, and previously managed Barcelona’s football schools around the world. He leaves well-regarded by those at the club, with the Catalan daily calling him ‘an excellent professional’.