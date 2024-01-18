Saudi Arabia and Karim Benzema update amid links to Lyon, Arsenal and Chelsea

Karim Benzema has been tipped to become the second star to return to European football after just six months, following on from Jordan Henderson’s shortlived stay there. His time at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia has been less than happy, and he is set for talks on his future next week with Sporting Director Ramon Planes.

Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson has called Benzema’s potential loan return to Olympique Lyonnais, his first club, ‘one to watch’, while speaking to Caught Offside. It could be an easy avenue back into European football, although Lyon have just forked out for Gift Orban up front.

Meanwhile his lawyer spoke to the press backing Benzema to come back from his tough start to life in the Middle East, noting that ups and downs are part of the sport, as per Marca. Hugues Vigier pointed out that he had his struggles on multiple occasions at Real Madrid, and ended up winning the Ballon d’Or.

Team Talk in England (via Diario AS) say that an adventure in the Premier League could be open to Benzema should he want it. Chelsea and Arsenal are both in the market for a forward, and the 36-year-old could make sense as a short-term solution.

As was the case towards the end of his time in Madrid, it is impossible to know what the enigmatic Benzema is thinking. However it does appear as if he will have options open to him, should he want to exit Al-Ittihad this winter.