Real Sociedad confirm signing of Bundesliga forward on cut-price deal

Real Sociedad have confirmed the signing of Surinamese striker Sheraldo Becker on a two-and-a-half year deal from Union Berlin.

The Txuri-Urdin were keen to bring in a forward after the sale of Mohamed-Ali Cho to Nice, and Becker will provide pace and a threat in behind. Capable of playing out wide or through the middle, he should replace Cho’s role, although La Real will be hopeful of more goals.

#RealSociedad have confirmed the signing of Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin.pic.twitter.com/MBVQLNSTUg — Football España (@footballespana_) January 18, 2024

The latter was sold for €10m, while Becker will cost them just €3m. The 28-year-old was coming to the end of his contract, and will continue playing in the Champions League after the January transfer window, having been knocked out by Real Madrid.

During his time in the German capital, he scored 24 goals and gave 26 assists in 140 appearances over four-and-a-half years, although his previous two seasons were particularly productive. He helped Union in their rise first to the Europa League and then to the Champions League last season.