Real Mallorca and Canada forward Cyle Larin lauded for amazing gesture with rival fans

Real Mallorca forward Cyle Larin might have simply decanted to the dressing room and relaxed after scoring a 120th-minute winner in extra time to send his side through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. It hasn’t been an easy start to life on the island for him, but after his heroics on the pitch, he took time to attend to two oppositions fans off it.

Larin had been on the bench originally, and had promised a young Tenerife fan his shirt after the game at half-time. As reported by Cadena SER, at the final whistle he found the fan’s brother upset by Larin’s winner, and promptly ran back into the dressing room to get another shirt.

Father of the pair Airam Perez, a member and season-ticket holder at Tenerife, wrote to Mallorca in order to thank them and Larin for his kindness, highlighting it to the world.

"In all the time I have been a season ticket holder, I've never seen such a beautiful gesture." 🥹 A Tenerife fan wrote to Cyle Larin to thank him for being so kind to his children after his late winner for Mallorca ❤️ #CanMNThttps://t.co/dvZ1FXgVX5pic.twitter.com/kxb1lIJEvv — Canadian Soccer Daily (@CANSoccerDaily) January 17, 2024

“I’ve never seen a gesture as beautiful as that in all my time as a season-ticket holder. Things like that ensure that kids continue to believe in the sport. The purpose of these words was simply to communicate that you not only have a great player amongst your tanks, but above all a great human being, and the only thing we wish for is that you pass on our thanks.”

“You have four new Bermellon fans in Tenerife. Thank you, and we’ll be backing Mallorca in this Copa del Rey,” finalised the letter.

The 28-year-old Canada international arrived at Mallorca this summer for €7.5m, and is yet to produce the goals expected of him, scoring just twice in La Liga so far. However his work-rate is endearing to fanbases, and he will be even more appreciated after such heartwarming behaviour.