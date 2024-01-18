Real Madrid using Vinicius Junior to help recruit another star this summer

Real Madrid are already planning their summer signings, and have once again asked for the help of one of their star players in persuading one of their targets to join them. A strategy that Vinicius Junior used with Jude Bellingham last season, Los Blancos are set to use the Brazilian’s sales pitch again.

Following reports that Bellingham is now trying to persuade Erling Haaland to move to Madrid, Relevo say that Vinicius has spoken to Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies on various occasions in recent months to the same end. Vinicius has a good relationship with Davies, and the Canadian defender is a top target for Los Blancos next summer. Their strategy, as it has been for some time, is to convince Davies not with money, but of their sporting ambitions and the lifestyle in Spain.

Real Madrid have a good relationship with Bayern Munich, but have not opened talks with them over what is projected to be a €40-50m move next summer. The Madrid-based outlet highlight the fact that Bayern rarely let star players out the door for free, and Davies has so far resisted Bayern’s contract offers, with his current deal up in 2025. Los Blancos are keen not to get on the wrong side of the Bavarians, nor do they want other clubs to start a bidding war, and as such are hoping not to have to actively pursue him until the summer.

It’s a strategy that appears to be working well, evidence of which is the fact that other clubs are using it. Perhaps the most obvious case in recent Spanish football is Barcelona players putting a Blaugrana shirt on Cesc Fabregas while on Spain duty, but it appears relatively common practice for big clubs to lean on the connections they have in order to nudge deals in the right direction.