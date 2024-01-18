Real Madrid to offer new contract this summer, but open to sale depending on player

Real Madrid are on the hunt for another goalkeeper next summer, but they will offer Andriy Lunin the chance to stay. In spite of Carlo Ancelotti’s initial doubts, the Italian has given Lunin a shot this season, and it looks as if he will be their first choice for the rest of the season.

Recent reports state that with no certainty over Lunin or Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future, Los Blancos are looking for a new goalkeeper. Kepa looks unlikely to remain, given the potential cost of his signing and his high wages, especially for a back-up. Meanwhile Lunin could well look to capitalise on his stock being high, and look for a move this summer, after several years as Courtois’ number two.

According to El Debate, Real Madrid will offer Lunin a contract though. He currently has a year remaining on his deal, and Real Madrid will try to tie him down if he is willing to continue as Courtois’ competition. They note that he may want to try his luck in the Premier League, which could offer first-team football and higher wages though, at which point they will accept a sale for him.

Either way, Real Madrid are in a strong position, knowing they could either have a good back-up, or in all likelihood enough money to make some profit on bringing one in. Ancelotti had previously advocated for a more experienced option on the bench behind Courtois, and he may finally get the chance this summer.