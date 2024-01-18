Real Madrid slam door on shut on Karim Benzema return as talks over Europe return to begin

Karim Benzema appears to be following in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson for the first time in his career, with the French forward reportedly regretting his move to Al-Ittihad just six months down the line. Benzema reportedly wants to return to European football.

The 36-year-old has not enjoyed his time so far, and relations with the Saudi club are at breaking point. A falling out with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saw the Portuguese sacked by Al-Ittihad, but that has not stopped Benzema being abused for his lack of effort online. That is despite scoring 12 goals and giving 5 assists in his 20 appearances.

After going AWOL in December though, Benzema has not returned for preseason training either. HITC say that talks have been arranged with new Sporting Director Ramon Planes to discuss his exit from the club. Marca confirm that Benzema does want to return to European football, but say that it will not be at Real Madrid – Los Blancos have closed the doors on any potential return.

The second-top scorer in Real Madrid’s history, Benzema clearly still has the quality to play for another top club just six months on from his exit. With injury issues mounting up in his final two seasons there though, it will be interesting to see if another top club is willing to hand over the keys of their attack to Benzema, or whether he will be forced to drop a level. Any club signing him will be aware that it is a short-term option.