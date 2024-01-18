PSG pessimistic about Mbappe who moves closer to Madrid again

AS are today reporting on rumours from France that PSG are increasingly pessimistic about keeping Kylian Mbappe beyond the end of this season.

His contract expires in June – unless he chooses to activate the extra year on his end. The Parisians are apparently looking to avoid a situation like the one they faced in 2022, where he teased his departure and then stayed put.

They want an answer soon, and right now things aren’t looking positive for them.

As always seems to be the case, things are all falling into place for Real Madrid it seems. This season was always going to be tough as they were caught out by Karim Benzema’s departure, but in fact they look favourites to win the league and compete in the Champions League.

Their big money signing of last summer has been a massive success, and now they just have to create the gap in their budget to sign Mbappe for free.