Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid: Minimal changes expected from Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face off in the third of four Madrid derbies scheduled this season at 21:30 CEST, as they go head-to-head a little over a week after Los Blancos ran out 5-3 winners in Saudi Arabia. Los Rojiblancos took the lead twice in the Spanish Supercup semi-final, but conceded twice in the final five minutes of extra time.

As per Marca, Axel Witsel is expected to return to the Atletico backline in place of Stefan Savic. Otherwise Diego Simeone will keep the their line-up the same. Diario AS say that Nahuel Molina could replace Marcos Llorente at right-back but that is the only other change considered.

Meanwhile Carlo Ancelotti is also set to keep more or less the same line-up, although there is a suggestion that Aurelien Tchouameni could drop out for Eduardo Camavinga. Only one of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will start too.

Otherwise Ancelotti is expected to keep the same line-up, with Andriy Lunin continuing in goal. Brahim Diaz has done plenty to be considered for a starting spot, but it seems far more probable that Rodrygo retains his place up front.