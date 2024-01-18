Luca speaks on chances of Zinedine Zidane taking managerial position – ‘It’s difficult’

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane still holds plenty of weight as a manager, in spite of having been out of the game for approaching three years now. While he was tipped to get the France job after the 2022 World Cup, Didier Deschamps remaining there left him out in the cold. He continues to be linked to major jobs though.

Zidane was contact by Paris Saint-Germain to take over from Mauricio Pochettino last summer, but declined the offer in the end, although at that point, the France job was still set to become available. Speaking about his father, Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane said it was a bit more difficult to imagine him at the Parc des Princes.

“It is not taboo to talk about my father for OM (Olympique de Marseille). We don’t talk about it too much, he will make his own decision. Whatever happens, we will be happy. Seeing him at PSG is a little more difficult (laughs),” he told Carre, as carried by Diario AS.

Zidane is likely to be mentioned whenever major jobs become due to his remarkable track record at Los Blancos, but it also seems equally unlikely that he will take a job that does not pull at his heartstrings. Juventus and Marseille might be able to tempt him out of unemployment, as is the case for Les Bleus, but money is unlikely to swing his decision too much.

Image via FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images