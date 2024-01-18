Girona focus on another former Barcelona midfielder as potential January recruit

Girona have been linked with an array of central midfielders this winter, as they look to add depth in their bid for European football this summer. Many of them have been former Barcelona players, and their latest target is also an ex-La Masia product.

The Catalan side were linked with a return for Oriol Romeu and Nico Gonzalez earlier in the window, while the likes of Donny van de Beek and Sergi Darder have also been suggested. As per Cadena SER, the latest to come into their focus is Getafe midfielder Carles Alena.

🚨 Carlos Aleñá, opción que toma fuerza para reforzar el centro del campo del @GironaFC en este mercado de invierno 💼 Termina contrato en 2025 con el @GetafeCF, pero quiere jugar en Montilivi 🤝 El club podría dar un nuevo paso en la negociación en breve 🎙️ Informa @Nilsola10 pic.twitter.com/3W3Z99o2Ie — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 18, 2024

The 26-year-old has lost his starting spot under Jose Bordalas this season, and has only begun one of the last 8 Getafe matches in La Liga. He has 18 months left on his deal, plenty of La Liga experience, and a sale that may make sense for Los Azulones. In addition, Alena is keen to play at Montilivi.

If that was the case, then Getafe would probably only look to do a deal if they feel they have strengthened sufficiently in the position. Bordalas had mentioned that they needed a midfielder in January, and youngster Yellu Santiago has come in from Valencia, while Ilaix Moriba has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig too. With Mauro Arambarri out long-term, Luis Milla and Nemanja Maksimovic are the clear starters.