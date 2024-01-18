German and Italian giants linked with Barcelona target Lucas Bergvall

Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall is one of the most promising talents in European football, and it is no surprise that some of Europe’s largest clubs are circling the 17-year-old. It is bad news for Barcelona though, who are hoping to snatch him away before the price rises too much.

According Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking with FotbollDirekt, Barcelona are in with a strong shot of signing Bergvall, but their chief competition is likely to be Borussia Dortmund, who are also pushing hard for his signature.

🚨 Juventus will challenge Barcelona for the signing of Lucas Bergvall. @mundodeportivo 🇸🇪 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 18, 2024

Calciomercato also report that Juventus are interested, and will do what they can, although they did not remark on exactly how much they might be willing to spend.

Earlier in the week, Matteo Moretto told Football España exclusively that Barcelona were set to come close to equalling the highest offer for Bergvall. They also have an advantage over their competitors, in that Bergvall has indicated to Djurgardens that the Blaugrana are his preference.