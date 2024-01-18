Fabrizio Romano claims Atletico Madrid already have their Correa replacement lined up

The January window is more than halfway gone, but it’s starting to warm up.

Atletico Madrid may soon have one in and one out. Fabrizio Romano has today reported that Angel Correa is close to a move to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

He’s an important attacking option for Atletico, so they already have their replacement lined up – Moise Kean from Juventus.

🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid keep working on new striker solution in case Ángel Correa sale to Al Ittihad will proceed… ❗️ Atléti have agreed on loan deal with Juve for Moise Kean including small loan fee also discussed. …Kean deal depends on Ángel Correa and Al Ittihad now.

It’s not a like for like swap – Kean is perhaps more like Alvaro Morata. But he’s got great potential and clearly Diego Simeone thinks he can keep him on the straight and narrow and unlock some of it.

The deal would be a loan, and Romano mentions a loan fee rather than an option to buy, but further details may emerge in the days to come. It would be an interesting move for Kean, who has bounced around without really being able to consistently show his quality.